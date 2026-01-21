Prabhas Fans Wonder: Will Salaar 2 Get a Republic Day Update?

There’s been a sudden surge of buzz on social media claiming that a major update or teaser for Salaar 2: Shouryaanga Parvam might be unveiled on Republic Day (January 26). But despite the trend, there’s no official announcement from the film’s makers about any such update.

The rumours began circulating after fans reacted to the disappointment over Prabhas’ recent theatrical release The Raja Saab, which didn’t meet expectations. At the same time, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit revealed its release date, adding to chatter among Prabhas’ fan base. This sparked speculation that Salaar 2 might follow a similar surprise reveal strategy.

Despite the hype, there is no authenticated teaser, poster, announcement, or release schedule officially shared by the production house or the film’s team for Salaar 2 tied to Republic Day. The trending posts about a big reveal or upcoming glimpses are purely fan-generated buzz and social media chatter — not confirmed plans.

Current Status of Salaar 2

After the massive success of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire in 2023, fans have been eagerly waiting for Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam. Over the past year, rumours have surfaced repeatedly about the sequel’s status — including claims of shelving, production delays, or creative hold-ups — but none have been officially confirmed by the makers.

At present, both Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel remain occupied with other major projects, which has pushed back any real progress on Salaar 2. Reports indicate that Prashanth Neel is focused on his next film with Jr NTR (Dragon) and other commitments, while Prabhas is busy with films like Kalki 2, Spirit, and others, meaning there is no new update on Salaar 2 at the moment.

Why the Rumours Keep Spreading

The endless anticipation around Salaar 2 — fueled by fan expectations, leaked speculation, and viral social media posts — often leads to unverified claims about teasers, launch dates, or surprise announcements. But until the production house or the official Salaar camp issues a public statement, these remain just rumours and online buzz.

For now, fans hoping for a Republic Day update will need to wait for an official release from the makers of Salaar 2 or Hombale Films.