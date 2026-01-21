Sobhita Dhulipala’s Cheekatilo OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Crime Thriller

The highly anticipated Telugu crime thriller Cheekatilo, starring Sobhita Dhulipala, is all set to stream on OTT this week. The film, featuring the actress in a powerful lead role, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from January 23, 2026, giving audiences another exciting digital release to look forward to.

Cheekatilo marks a major return for Sobhita Dhulipala to Telugu cinema, and expectations are high following the recent trailer release, which generated significant buzz online. In the film, Sobhita plays Sandhya, a true-crime podcaster whose life takes a dark turn when her intern dies under mysterious circumstances. Determined to uncover the truth, Sandhya turns her podcast into a weapon of investigation, diving deep into Hyderabad’s hidden criminal underbelly.

The story unfolds as Sandhya’s relentless pursuit uncovers shocking secrets linked to a serial killer who once terrorised the city. The movie highlights not just suspense and action, but also the social impact of crime and the growing influence of digital platforms like podcasts in bringing hidden truths to light.

Directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by D. Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions, Cheekatilo also stars Viswadev Rachakonda, Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas in important roles.

The film’s trailer, released recently, has further raised audience excitement, promising a gripping narrative that blends crime, mystery, and emotional depth. With its OTT debut just days away, Cheekatilo is poised to reach a wider audience across India and beyond.