Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Release Date: New Update on SS Rajamouli’s Film!

Anticipation is running high for the upcoming pan-India spectacle Varanasi, which brings together Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and master filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the first time. The film’s title was officially revealed at a grand launch event in Hyderabad a couple of months ago, where the makers also announced that the movie is planned for a 2027 release.

Given Rajamouli’s reputation for extensive pre-production and long shooting schedules, many fans have been skeptical about whether the film would actually arrive on the announced timeline. Addressing these concerns, the makers have now reiterated their stance on the release date.

Makers Confirm Release Year

Recently, the production team took to social media to firmly state that Varanasi will hit theatres in 2027, putting an end to speculation about delays. While the exact release date is yet to be finalized, industry buzz suggests the makers might be eyeing a festive window such as Ugadi or Sri Rama Navami. With limited time left for these festivals, debates continue over whether the ambitious project can be wrapped up by then.

Cast and Characters

The film features Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Priyanka Chopra cast as the female protagonist. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as the main antagonist, adding further intrigue to the narrative. In an interesting revelation, SS Rajamouli disclosed that Mahesh Babu will also appear briefly as Lord Rama, a detail that has significantly heightened excitement among fans.

Story and Theme

Varanasi is said to be built around the concept of time travel, blending elements of mythology, history, and action. Designed on a massive scale, the film aims to deliver a visually grand and emotionally powerful cinematic experience.

Production Details

The ambitious project is backed by an elite creative team, with SS Rajamouli at the helm, V. Vijayendra Prasad penning the story, and MM Keeravani composing the music. The film is being produced under the banner of Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, along with Rhythm Music Studio, Rudra Studio, and Raj Films and Cine Pictures.

With its scale, star power, and Rajamouli’s proven track record, Varanasi is shaping up to be one of the most awaited pan-India films, with expectations continuing to grow as the release year draws closer.