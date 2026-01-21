Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Romantic Tragedy Online

After a successful run in theatres, Tere Ishk Mein is all set to make its digital debut. Headlined by Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the romantic drama drew attention for its intense emotional depth and marked yet another winning collaboration between director Aanand L. Rai and Dhanush.

The film hit theatres in late November 2025 and managed to sustain audience interest despite receiving mixed critical reviews and facing strong box-office competition. Gradually, positive word of mouth worked in its favour, helping the film emerge as a commercial success.

OTT Release Date and Platform

Tere Ishk Mein is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 23, 2026. Although an official announcement from the streaming platform is yet to be made, the film has already appeared in Netflix’s “Coming Soon” lineup. Audiences will need an active Netflix subscription to stream the film upon release.

The movie will stream exclusively on Netflix and is expected to be available for viewers in India and overseas. It will release in Hindi along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, there is no confirmation yet on a separate OTT launch under its Telugu title, Amara Kaavyam.

Story and Setting

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Tere Ishk Mein explores themes of love, loss, and emotional trauma through a layered narrative. Dhanush plays Shankar, a deeply troubled young man grappling with abandonment and inner turmoil. Kriti Sanon essays the role of Mukti, whose life becomes closely connected to Shankar’s during their student years and later in adulthood.

Set largely in Delhi, the story begins when Mukti approaches Shankar as part of her academic research on aggressive behavior. What starts as a professional association gradually develops into an intense romantic relationship. However, circumstances push them apart, leaving Shankar emotionally shattered.

Years later, fate brings them together again after Shankar joins the Indian Air Force and Mukti advances in her career. Their reunion forces both characters to confront unresolved emotions, past mistakes, and the lingering scars of their earlier relationship.

Box Office Performance

Despite a lukewarm initial response, Tere Ishk Mein performed strongly at the box office. The film reportedly grossed around ₹155 crore worldwide, with the bulk of its earnings coming from domestic markets. Made on an estimated budget of ₹95 crore, the romantic drama comfortably recovered its costs and was eventually declared a hit, standing out amid stiff competition during its theatrical run.