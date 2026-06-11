Sai Pallavi Set for Powerful Cop Role in Dhanush’s D55?

Actress Sai Pallavi appears ready to explore a completely different side of her acting career with her upcoming Tamil project alongside Dhanush.

The talented performer, who is currently generating excitement for her portrayal of Goddess Sita in the highly anticipated film Ramayana, is now making headlines for another intriguing role. While recent reports suggested she would star as legendary Carnatic vocalist MS Subbulakshmi in a biographical drama, the project is reportedly no longer moving forward with her involvement.

A New Challenge Awaits

Industry buzz now indicates that Sai Pallavi has signed Dhanush's 55th film, tentatively referred to as D55. The project, which was officially launched earlier this year, also features actress Sreeleela in a key role.

According to reports, Sai Pallavi will be seen portraying a police officer in the film. To prepare for the demanding character, she is said to be undergoing intensive fitness training and focusing on improving her physical strength.

Stepping Into Action Territory

Known for her natural performances and emotionally rich characters, Sai Pallavi has rarely been associated with action-heavy roles. However, the makers reportedly believed she was the ideal choice for the police officer's character and were confident she could bring authenticity to the role.

As a result, the actress is reportedly dedicating significant time to physical preparation to meet the demands of the role.

A Fresh Screen Image

If the reports prove accurate, the role could offer audiences a refreshing new version of Sai Pallavi on screen. Moving away from the emotionally driven performances that have defined much of her career, the actress may soon be seen in a stronger, more action-oriented avatar.

With Ramayana and Dhanush's D55 generating considerable buzz, Sai Pallavi's upcoming lineup is shaping up to be one of the most exciting phases of her career.

Also read: Aarti Alleges Jayam Ravi Stopped Child Support Payments