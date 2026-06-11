Aarti Alleges Jayam Ravi Stopped Child Support Payments

The ongoing divorce battle between Tamil actor Jayam Ravi, also known as Ravi Mohan, and his estranged wife Aarti has entered a new phase after fresh legal developments emerged in the case.

The couple, whose separation has remained a major topic of discussion in the Tamil film industry, is now involved in an intensified court battle over child maintenance and financial support.

Aarti Alleges Non-Payment of Child Expenses

According to reports, Aarti has alleged that Ravi Mohan has not been contributing towards the daily expenses and school fees of their children since April 2025. She reportedly informed the court that managing educational costs and other essential requirements has become increasingly difficult, prompting her to seek legal intervention.

Aarti had earlier filed an interim maintenance petition in the Chennai Family Court. However, seeking quicker action on the matter, she recently approached the Madras High Court requesting an expedited hearing.

Madras High Court Issues Key Directions

After reviewing Aarti's urgent petition, the Madras High Court directed the Chennai Family Court to immediately take up the pending maintenance plea and pass appropriate orders within two weeks.

The High Court's directive has brought renewed attention to the high-profile dispute, with many now awaiting the Family Court's decision regarding maintenance and child support.

Interest Grows Around Family Court Verdict

The latest development has sparked widespread interest within Kollywood circles, as the Family Court's upcoming ruling could significantly impact the ongoing legal proceedings between the former couple.

Observers are closely watching to see what decision the court reaches regarding financial support, child welfare, and other related matters.

Earlier Controversies Added to Public Attention

The divorce controversy had already attracted significant media attention over the past several months. Following his separation from Aarti, Jayam Ravi was linked to singer Kenishaa during a period when the two were reportedly seen spending time together.

However, the singer later announced that she was distancing herself from the actor. Following that development, Ravi Mohan made allegations that Aarti was troubling people associated with him, further intensifying the public dispute surrounding the separation.

With fresh court directions now in place, all eyes are on the Chennai Family Court as it prepares to hear the maintenance petition and deliver its verdict in the coming weeks.