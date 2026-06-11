IMD Issues Week-Long Thunderstorm and Lightning Alert for Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning for Telangana for the next seven days. The weather department has advised people across the state to remain cautious as rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in several districts.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is likely in many parts of Telangana during the coming week. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph may occur at isolated places across the state.

The warning covers all districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad and surrounding areas. Weather officials have said that rainfall activity is expected to increase due to active monsoon conditions over the region.

The IMD has also issued yellow alerts for several districts on different days of the forecast period. Some districts may experience heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and strong winds. Residents living in low-lying areas have been advised to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather conditions.

Officials have warned people to take precautions during lightning activity, avoid standing under trees, and stay indoors whenever thunderstorms occur. Farmers and outdoor workers have also been advised to closely follow weather updates issued by the IMD.

The continuous rainfall is expected to bring relief from the recent heat, with maximum temperatures likely to remain below normal in many districts. Weather experts expect cloudy skies and intermittent showers across Telangana over the next week.

The IMD has urged citizens to keep track of official forecasts and weather warnings as conditions may change depending on monsoon activity in the region.