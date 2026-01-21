Champion OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Roshan Meka’s Period Sports Drama

The Telugu film Champion has been making headlines for its grand storytelling and the impressive performance of young actor Roshan Meka. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Pradeep Advaitham, this period sports drama hit theatres on December 25, 2025 and is now all set for its digital premiere.

If you missed it in theatres, you won’t have to wait much longer to watch it at home.

OTT Release Date & Platform

Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights for Champion, and the film is scheduled to premiere on January 23, 2026, according to reports from 123 Telugu.

The film will be available in multiple languages, including:

Telugu

Tamil

Malayalam

Kannada

This move ensures that Champion reaches a wider audience across South India and beyond.

Budget and Box Office

The film received a mixed response at the box office. However, Netflix reportedly bought the digital rights for a significant amount, helping the producers recover part of the film’s ₹40 crore budget.

Plot Summary

Set in pre-independence Hyderabad, Champion is a blend of sports ambition and historical drama. The story revolves around Michael C. Williams (Roshan Meka), an Anglo-Indian youth from Secunderabad, who dreams of playing professional football in England.

But his dreams take an unexpected turn when he gets drawn into the 1947 Telangana revolt against the Razakars. The uprising puts him in dangerous circumstances, forcing him to face challenges that test his courage and determination.

Although Michael’s character is fictional, the film draws inspiration from real historical events, especially the Bhairanpally village uprising, and explores themes of ambition, rebellion, and perseverance.