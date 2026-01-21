Shambhala OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Aadi’s Supernatural Thriller Online

The Telugu supernatural horror thriller Shambhala, starring Aadi Saikumar, is all set to make its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. Directed by Ugandhar Muni, the film hit cinemas on December 25, 2025, and has now transitioned to streaming platforms for home viewers.

Set in the 1980s in a remote village steeped in folklore and long-held beliefs, Shambhala explores eerie and unexplained events that follow the crash of a meteor nearby. Villagers begin to behave strangely, with mysterious deaths spreading fear across the community. Vikram, a man of science who arrives to investigate the phenomenon, gradually unravels hidden secrets and ancient traditions, with help from Devi, a local woman connected to the village’s spiritual legacy.

OTT Streaming Details

For those who missed the film in theatres or wish to watch it again, Shambhala will be available for streaming on the Telugu OTT platform Aha. The official OTT premiere is scheduled for January 22, 2026. In addition, Aha Gold subscribers can access the movie one day earlier, from January 21, 2026.

The move to digital platforms broadens the film’s reach, allowing audiences across India and beyond to enjoy this gripping supernatural story from the comfort of their homes. Viewer response to the OTT release is expected to grow as more people stream the film in the coming days.