Bank Holidays This Week, January 21-25: Are Banks Closed for Basant Panchami?

Banks across India will remain closed on certain days this week due to regional holidays, including Saraswati Puja (also known as Shree Panchami or Basanta Panchami) and the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, along with the regular weekend closures. Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annual holiday calendar, scheduled banks—including public sector, private, cooperative and regional rural banks—observe specific holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. These holidays vary by state, depending on local festivals and observances.

State-Wise Bank Closure Details (January 19–25, 2026)

January 23 (Friday): Banks will be closed in select states such as West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura due to the observance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, Saraswati Puja/Shree Panchami/Basanta Panchami, and Vir Surendrasai Jayanti.

January 24 (Saturday): Banks will be closed nationwide as it is the fourth Saturday of the month—a mandatory holiday for scheduled banks.

January 25 (Sunday): All banks will be closed for the regular weekly Sunday holiday.

This means that in some states, banks may remain shut for three consecutive days (January 23–25), creating a long weekend for customers in affected regions.

Why Bank Holidays Vary Across States

Bank holidays in India depend on both national and state-specific events. While national observances such as Republic Day or Independence Day result in closures across all states, festivals like Saraswati Puja (Basant Panchami) are recognised only in certain regions, leading to selective closures.

Services That Continue During Bank Holidays

Even when bank branches are closed, many services remain available:

Online banking

Mobile banking

UPI transactions

ATM services

These facilities generally continue to operate normally unless there is a system maintenance or technical disruption.

Tips Before Visiting a Bank