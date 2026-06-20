Dhanush-Mrunal Thakur Dating Rumours End with Breakup Reports

Actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur, who were rumored to be dating for several months, have reportedly ended their relationship. According to recent reports, the two stars have decided to part ways. However, the reason behind the reported breakup has not been revealed.

Dating rumours involving Dhanush and Mrunal first surfaced in 2025. The speculation gained attention after they were spotted together at several events, including the premiere of Mrunal's film Son of Sardaar 2. Mrunal's presence at the wrap party of Dhanush's film Tere Ishq Mein also fueled the rumours.

Reports had earlier claimed that the two actors were in a relationship, although neither of them officially confirmed it. Later, Mrunal addressed the rumours and stated that Dhanush was "just a good friend."

Earlier this year, social media was flooded with wedding rumours involving the two actors. AI-generated images showing them in traditional wedding outfits went viral online. However, sources close to the actors dismissed the marriage reports and clarified that there were no wedding plans.

Dhanush was previously married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The couple announced their separation in 2022 after 18 years of marriage. They have two sons together.

As of now, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal Thakur has commented on the latest breakup reports. Fans are waiting for an official statement from the actors regarding the rumours.