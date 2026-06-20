Blast OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film Online

Tamil blockbuster Blast is all set to make its OTT debut. After achieving impressive success at the box office, the action-comedy entertainer will start streaming on Netflix from June 25.

Starring Arjun, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan in lead roles, Blast emerged as one of the surprise hits of the year. The film collected more than ₹60 crore worldwide and performed exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The movie is still running in a few theatres, but fans who missed it on the big screen will soon be able to watch it from the comfort of their homes. Netflix has confirmed the digital premiere date in its catalogue section.

Apart from Tamil, Blast will also be available in Telugu and other major Indian languages, helping it reach a wider audience across the country.

The film was directed by debutant Subash Raj, who received appreciation for handling the action-comedy story effectively. The movie was produced by AGS Entertainment, while Ravi Basrur composed the music.

With strong word-of-mouth and a successful theatrical run, Blast is expected to attract a large number of viewers when it arrives on Netflix later this month.