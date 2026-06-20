AP EAMCET Result 2026 Expected Today: Direct link

Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) 2026 are eagerly waiting for their results. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the AP EAMCET Result 2026 today on its official website.

Once the results are declared, students will be able to view their scores and download their rank cards online through the APSCHE portal.

AP EAMCET Result 2026 Likely to Be Released Soon

According to the latest updates, APSCHE is expected to publish the AP EAMCET 2026 results today, June 20. The examination was conducted by JNTU Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admissions into Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses across Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates are advised to keep their registration details ready to avoid delays while checking their results.

Details Available on the Scorecard

After the result is released, students can access their scorecards online. The scorecard is expected to include:

Candidate's name

Hall ticket number

Subject-wise marks

Total score obtained

Qualifying status

Rank secured in AP EAMCET 2026

AP EAMCET Rank Card 2026

The rank card will be made available along with the result announcement. Candidates can download it by entering their Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth.

The rank card is an important document that will be required during the counselling and admission process. Students are advised to download and save multiple copies for future use.

Steps to Check AP EAMCET Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results online:

Visit the official APSCHE website.

website. Click on the "AP EAMCET/EAPCET Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter your Registration Number and Hall Ticket Number.

Submit the details.

Your scorecard and rank details will appear on the screen.

Download and print the result for future reference.

AP EAMCET 2026 Qualifying Marks

To qualify in AP EAMCET 2026, candidates belonging to the General (OC) category must secure at least 25% of the total marks, which is 40 marks out of 160.

However, candidates from SC and ST categories are exempt from the minimum qualifying marks requirement for rank allotment as per APSCHE guidelines.

What's Next After the Result?

After the declaration of results, APSCHE will release the counselling schedule. Candidates who qualify in the examination will be eligible to participate in the web counselling process for admission into various Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses offered by colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding counselling dates, certificate verification, and seat allotment.

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