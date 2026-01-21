YS Jagan Confirms Padayatra in 2028, Steps Up Attack on Coalition Government

Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday (January 21, 2026) announced that he will begin a new padyatra after one and a half years, during which he plans to stay continuously among the people for nearly another 18 months.

Addressing party cadre from Eluru constituency at his camp office in Tadepalli, Jagan said people have fully understood the functioning of the present coalition government and are increasingly looking towards the YSR Congress Party for leadership. He urged party workers to remain permanently connected with the public.

Jagan said all constitutional systems have weakened under the coalition rule and accused the government of failing to benefit any section of society. He said YSRCP continues to stand by students, farmers, youth, and women, and is fighting on their behalf whenever they face hardship.

Launching a strong attack on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan alleged that the current administration survives on false promises and intimidation. He accused the government of filing cases against those who question it and of misusing the police machinery. He said governance is being run with what he called a “Red Book Constitution,” where power is used arbitrarily.

Jagan claimed there is widespread public anger against the government, with people openly discussing how governance was better during his tenure. He said the coalition government has only three years left and reiterated that his padyatra will begin after 18 months.

Defending his record, Jagan said that even during the COVID-19 crisis, his government did not stop a single welfare scheme. He said people remember that he consistently delivered on promises through monthly benefit transfers.

He accused the coalition government of destroying government schools, stating that student enrolment has dropped from 43 lakh during his tenure to 33 lakh now. He said fee reimbursement dues for eight quarters remain pending, with only ₹700 crore released against ₹5,600 crore owed. Hostel welfare assistance worth ₹2,200 crore is unpaid, Aarogyasri has been weakened, and 108 and 104 emergency services have collapsed.

Jagan also alleged large-scale irregularities in the privatisation of medical colleges. He said 10 medical colleges completed during his tenure are being handed over to private players, while the government continues to pay salaries for two years—amounting to nearly ₹120 crore per college—allowing private parties to take profits at public cost.

He further accused the government of damaging the agriculture sector, forcing farmers to buy fertilisers on the black market, and dismantling law and order. He said there is no visible policing in the state and that public safety has collapsed.

Concluding his address, Jagan said YSRCP will continue to fight strongly for the people and called on party workers to remain united and active at the grassroots level in the coming months.