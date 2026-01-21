OTT Releases This Week: Shambhala, Cheekatilo, Tere Ishk Mein, Mastiii 4 and More!

This week promises a packed lineup of fresh and diverse OTT releases across multiple platforms. From thrillers and courtroom dramas to romance and action entertainers, viewers have plenty to choose from. Here’s a roundup of the most notable titles arriving on streaming platforms this weekend.

Shambhala:

Aadi Saikumar ends his long wait for a major hit with Shambhala, a mystical thriller that closed the year on a high note for Tollywood. Directed by Ugandhar Muni, the film blends suspense with spiritual elements. Shambhala begins streaming on Aha from January 22. The cast includes Archana Iyer, Lubber Pandhu fame Swasika, Ravi Varma, Madhunandan, and Siva Karthik.

Sandhya Nama Upasathe:

ETV Win is set to premiere the Telugu romantic drama Sandhya Nama Upasathe on January 22. Headlined by Kristen Ravali, the film is directed by Promo Bhaskar and produced by Narayana Pendyala. The movie explores themes of love and emotional connection with a contemporary narrative.

Cheekatilo:

Sobhita Dhulipala headlines the crime thriller Cheekatilo, which arrives directly on Amazon Prime Video on January 23. Directed by Sharan Koppishetty, the film follows a determined television journalist investigating the dark underbelly of a city’s crime network. The supporting cast features Viswadev Rachakonda, Esha Chawla, Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Jhansi, and Aamani.

Tere Ishk Mein:

After a successful theatrical run, Tere Ishk Mein is ready for its OTT debut on Netflix on January 23. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the romantic drama marks their third collaboration with director Aanand L. Rai after Raanjhaana and Atrangi Re. The film will initially stream with Hindi audio. Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Tota Roy Chowdhury appear in supporting roles.

Sirai:

The Tamil courtroom drama Sirai, starring Vikram Prabhu, surprised audiences with its strong word of mouth during its theatrical release. Directed by debutant Suresh, the film will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 23. The OTT release is currently confirmed only in Tamil. The cast also includes LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar, and Anantha Thambirajah.

Mastiii 4:

The fourth installment in the Masti franchise, Mastiii 4, arrives on ZEE5 on January 23. Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, the film failed to impress critics and audiences during its theatrical run. Milap Zaveri directed the adult comedy entertainer.

Mark:

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep headlines the action thriller Mark, directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa. The film received mixed reviews but performed decently at the box office. Mark will stream on Jio Hotstar from January 23 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The ensemble cast includes Naveen Chandra, Shine Tom Chacko, Vikranth, Roshni Prakash, Guru Somasundaram, and Yogi Babu.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan

This Hindi web series chronicles the journey behind India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, focusing on the challenges faced after the Chandrayaan-2 setback. Starring Nakul Mehta, Shriya Saran, and Gopal Datt, the series will premiere on Jio Hotstar on January 23, offering a behind-the-scenes look at one of India’s greatest scientific achievements.