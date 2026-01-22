Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Bengaluru Flowers to Adorn Royal Udaipur Venue

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who have long been the subject of dating rumours, are now reportedly preparing to tie the knot on February 26 this year. Adding to the growing excitement, fans have already begun spotting clues about the floral décor expected to be part of the much-anticipated wedding.

According to industry buzz, the couple has finalized Udaipur as their wedding destination, choosing a heritage palace in Rajasthan for the intimate ceremony. The wedding plans have reportedly been locked in, and preparations are quietly underway.

Interestingly, the celebration is already making waves beyond the film industry. The floriculture sector is gearing up for what is being described as one of the most high-profile weddings of the season. Flower Council of India president Srikanth Bollepalli revealed that Karnataka—India’s largest hub for floriculture—will play a key role in supplying flowers for the event.

“In weddings held anywhere in India, cut flowers are usually sent from Bengaluru. In the same way, flowers from Karnataka will be supplied for the wedding of actress Rashmika Mandanna and actor Vijay Deverakonda,” Bollepalli told the media.

The January–February wedding season is the busiest period for Karnataka’s floriculture industry, generating business worth nearly ₹1,000 crore in just 45 days, and this star wedding is expected to add further momentum.

When Rashmika Mandanna was recently questioned about the wedding rumours, she neither confirmed nor denied the reports, maintaining her characteristic calm and discretion. Both actors have consistently kept their personal lives away from the spotlight, and this milestone appears to be no exception.

Reports also suggest that the couple got engaged on October 3, 2025, at Vijay Deverakonda’s residence in Hyderabad. The ceremony was said to be extremely private, with no photographs released and no official announcement made—underscoring the couple’s preference for privacy.

As for post-wedding celebrations, clarity is still awaited. While some reports hint at a possible reception for the film fraternity in Hyderabad, no concrete plans have been finalized so far.

A source close to the couple earlier told Hindustan Times, “Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned for February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. One of the heritage properties has been finalized. Much like their engagement, the wedding will be intimate, with only close family and friends in attendance.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first shared screen space in the blockbuster Geetha Govindam (2018) and later reunited for Dear Comrade (2019), sparking both on-screen chemistry and years of speculation about their relationship.