School Holiday Today January 22, 2026: Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya Closed

School operations across India will differ on Thursday, January 22, 2026, as regional weather conditions and local administrative decisions continue to influence school schedules. Although there is no centrally declared public holiday on this date, several states—especially in North India—are witnessing temporary closures or delayed school timings due to severe winter conditions.

Cold Wave Impacts Schools in North India

A persistent cold wave accompanied by dense fog has affected daily life in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. In response, district administrations are taking precautionary measures to protect younger students from harsh weather exposure.

In many districts, schools for Nursery to Class 8 students are either closed or operating with restricted hours. Decisions are largely made at the district level, with orders issued by District Magistrates based on temperature and visibility reports.

Students of Classes 10 and 12 may still be required to attend school for academic commitments such as pre-board examinations or practical sessions. However, these classes often begin later in the morning, usually around 10:00 AM.

Online Classes and Flexible Learning Options

In urban regions such as Noida, Gurugram, and Lucknow, several private schools have opted for online classes instead of declaring a full closure. This approach allows academic continuity while reducing exposure to extreme weather.

Parents are encouraged to confirm the mode of instruction directly with their respective schools, as policies vary across institutions.

Extended Winter Breaks in Hill States

Schools in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, particularly in high-altitude areas, remain closed as part of their scheduled winter vacations. These closures are routine for the season and are not linked to any new weather alerts.

Haryana Schools Operate with Revised Timings

In Haryana, schools are largely functioning but under revised winter schedules. Most institutions have delayed morning assemblies, with classes starting around 10:00 AM to avoid early-morning cold and fog. A complete closure has not been announced for January 22.

Local Holidays May Apply in Some Districts

While major harvest festivals have already concluded, some districts across India may declare local school holidays for fairs, religious gatherings, or administrative reasons. These decisions are localized and may not apply statewide.

Important Reminder for January 23, 2026

Parents and students should note that Friday, January 23, 2026, is a confirmed holiday in many regions due to Basant Panchami. Schools are expected to remain closed on this day where the festival is officially observed.

Advisory for Parents and Students

Weather-related school announcements are often made late in the evening, sometimes around 8:00 PM the previous day. Parents are advised to regularly check:

District administration notifications

Official school communication channels

Local news updates

Staying informed will help avoid confusion regarding school attendance and timings.