OTT Releases This Week (July 20-26): Movies and Web Series

A fresh week has arrived with a new lineup of movies and web series across multiple OTT platforms. While this week's theatrical releases include Vijay's much-awaited final film Jana Nayagan and Kiran Abbavaram's Chennai Love Story, the digital streaming space is offering a mix of international films, dubbed content, documentaries, and web series.

Although there are no major direct Telugu OTT releases this week, viewers can look forward to Telugu-dubbed titles like Musafir Cafe, Pallichattambi, and Con City. New series such as Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya are also expected to attract streaming audiences.

Here's a platform-wise list of OTT releases scheduled between July 20 and July 26.

Netflix

A Toxic Love Story (English Documentary) – July 22

Elite Force (French Series) – July 22

Ransom Canyon Season 2 (English Series) – July 23

The Debt Collector (English Movie) – July 23

The Truthers (Spanish Movie) – July 24

72 Hours (English Movie) – July 24

Los Creyentes (Spanish Movie) – July 24

Musafir Cafe (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 24

Con City (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 24 (Rumoured Release Date)

Disney+ Hotstar

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe (English Series) – July 24

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (English Series) – July 25

Amazon Prime Video

Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya (Telugu Dubbed Series) – July 24

ZEE5

Ag Aayi Aho Aayi (Marathi Series) – July 24

Prem Shots (Bengali Series) – July 24

Sony LIV

Pallichattambi (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 24

Lionsgate Play

Protector (English Movie) – July 24

Apple TV+

The Dink (English Movie) – July 24

Sun NXT

Secret of Kalinga (Malayalam Movie) – July 24

While the week may not feature many high-profile Telugu originals on OTT, there is still plenty of content across genres, including documentaries, thrillers, dubbed films, and international series. As always, streaming platforms could also announce surprise releases during the week, so viewers may have even more options to explore.

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