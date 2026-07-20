Can The Odyssey Become Christopher Nolan's Biggest Hit in India?

Christopher Nolan's latest epic The Odyssey is enjoying a sensational run in Indian theatres. The film has received a positive response from audiences and critics alike, making it one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year in India.

According to trade reports, The Odyssey has collected around ₹70 crore at the Indian box office within its first three days. This is a remarkable achievement for a standalone film that is not part of any established franchise. The strong opening reflects Christopher Nolan's huge fan base and the growing popularity of Hollywood films among Indian audiences.

The film now has a chance to become Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing movie in India. At present, Oppenheimer holds that record with a lifetime collection of around ₹155 crore. If The Odyssey continues to perform well over the next few weeks, it could surpass that milestone.

Trade analysts believe the film needs to maintain steady collections during the weekdays and perform strongly in its second weekend. If the momentum continues, the movie could comfortably cross the ₹150 crore mark and set a new record for Nolan in India.

The film will face new competition next weekend with the release of Jana Nayagan and Chennai Love Story. However, industry experts believe these films target different audiences, which means The Odyssey may not be heavily affected. While there could be a slight impact on collections, the film is still expected to attract moviegoers, especially in premium formats like IMAX.

With impressive early collections, positive word of mouth, and strong audience interest, The Odyssey is well on its way to becoming Christopher Nolan's biggest box office success in India. If the current trend continues, the film could rewrite Nolan's record books in the Indian market.