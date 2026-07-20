Vijay's Jana Nayagan Advance Bookings Cross 2.36 Lakh Tickets

The excitement for Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan is reaching new heights even before its release. The film has recorded a massive response in advance bookings, with more than 2.36 lakh tickets sold on BookMyShow, making it one of the biggest pre-release successes of the year.

Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, is scheduled to release in theatres on July 23, 2026. The film is especially important for Vijay's fans as it is expected to be his final movie before entering full-time politics. This has further increased the excitement among audiences.

Advance bookings have opened in several cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kerala, where many first-day-first-show screenings sold out within minutes. In some locations, ticket prices have gone as high as ₹2,500, showing the huge demand for the film.

The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in key roles. It is backed by music composer Anirudh Ravichander, whose songs and background score have already created a strong buzz among fans.

Initially, the film faced a slight delay in opening advance bookings due to certification-related issues. However, after the clearance process moved forward, bookings picked up rapidly, and the movie has now emerged as one of the most-awaited releases of 2026.

With over 2.36 lakh tickets already sold and tremendous fan excitement across India and overseas, Jana Nayagan is expected to register a huge opening at the box office. Trade experts believe the film could set new opening-day records when it hits theatres next week.