Sonam Wangchuk Sets Three Conditions to End Hunger Strike

Social activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has said he is ready to end his ongoing hunger strike, but only if three key conditions are fulfilled. Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast for more than 20 days, demanding accountability and reforms in India's education system.

According to Wangchuk, the first condition is that the Central Government should publicly accept responsibility for the failures in the education system, particularly issues highlighted by recent controversies.

The second condition is that leaders from political parties should meet him and assure him that they will raise the issue of education reforms and accountability during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

His third condition is that there should be a clear commitment to discuss and address education-related concerns in Parliament, ensuring that meaningful action is taken instead of only making promises.

Wangchuk also claimed that his freedom of movement, speech, and communication has been restricted during the protest. He said he wants democratic rights to be respected while continuing his campaign for better education policies.

Meanwhile, doctors continue to monitor his health closely after weeks of fasting. Although his condition is reported to be stable, medical experts have warned that prolonged fasting could lead to serious health complications.

The coming days are expected to be crucial as the government and political leaders respond to Wangchuk's demands. Supporters hope that discussions in Parliament will help resolve the issue and bring his hunger strike to an end.