Rotary Club of Lake District Plants 150+ Saplings at E-City Lake to Boost Green Cover

Hyderabad: Marking Environment Day, the Rotary Club of Lake District organized a tree plantation drive at E-City Lake in Raviryala as part of efforts to support the lake's redevelopment and improve its surrounding ecosystem.

Led by Club President Ramesh Patel, the initiative saw participation from Secretary Shanti Palreddy, Service Director Sudhir Reddy, Rotarian Shyam Palreddy, and Ann Maya Patel. The team planted more than 150 fruit-bearing and medicinal saplings around the lake to enhance green cover and promote long-term ecological sustainability.

According to the club, the selected saplings are expected to provide multiple environmental benefits, including improving biodiversity, offering shade, and contributing to the overall health of the lake's ecosystem as they mature.

The plantation drive also aims to strengthen the lake's shoreline, create a more attractive public space for residents, and support ongoing conservation efforts. Club members coordinated the planting process by ensuring proper soil preparation, appropriate spacing between saplings, and planning for regular watering and maintenance to improve survival rates.

Beyond plantation activities, the initiative sought to raise awareness about the importance of protecting urban water bodies and encouraging greater community participation in environmental conservation.

The Rotary Club of Lake District said it plans to continue supporting the restoration of E-City Lake through follow-up care of the saplings and has invited fellow Rotarians and local stakeholders to join future monitoring and maintenance activities, reinforcing a long-term commitment to the lake's ecological restoration and community well-being.