FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Beats Argentina to Lift the Trophy

Spain won the FIFA World Cup 2026 after defeating Argentina 1-0 in a thrilling final that was decided in extra time at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The match remained goalless for 90 minutes before Spain finally found the breakthrough in the second half of extra time.

Ferran Torres Scores the Winning Goal

The only goal of the match came in the 106th minute, when Ferran Torres scored from close range after a loose ball inside the penalty area. His strike proved to be the difference as Spain held on to secure a famous victory.

Argentina Reduced to 10 Men

Argentina's task became even more difficult after Enzo Fernández was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time of normal time, forcing the defending champions to play the entire extra-time period with 10 players. Spain took advantage of the extra space and eventually broke the deadlock.

Spain Dominate the Final

Spain controlled most of the game with superior possession and created far more scoring chances than Argentina. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez made several crucial saves to keep Argentina in the match, but Spain's relentless pressure finally paid off in extra time.

Spain Lift Their Second World Cup

With the 1-0 victory, Spain lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy for the second time in their history, having previously won the title in 2010. The triumph also ended Argentina's reign as world champions after their 2022 title win.

Emotional End for Lionel Messi

The defeat marked a heartbreaking end to Lionel Messi's World Cup journey. The Argentine legend, who had an outstanding tournament, was unable to help his team retain the title as Spain celebrated a historic victory.