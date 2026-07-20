Siri Hanumanthu Joins Allu Arjun and Atlee's RAAKA

Telugu actress Siri Hanumanthu has taken a major step in her acting career by becoming part of Allu Arjun's much-awaited film with director Atlee. The actress, who was recently seen in Seetha Payanam, has now secured an exciting opportunity in one of the biggest upcoming pan-Indian projects.

Siri is also set to appear in Chennai Love Story, but her latest signing has attracted even more attention among movie lovers. The news about her joining the film was shared by producer SKN during a recent public event, creating excitement among fans.

Although her casting has been confirmed, the filmmakers have not revealed any information about the character she will be playing. The team is keeping her role under wraps, adding to the curiosity surrounding the project.

The film is currently being shot in Mumbai, with the production progressing as planned. So far, Deepika Padukone is the only actress officially announced by the makers as part of the lead cast.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the high-budget action entertainer is expected to hit theatres towards the end of 2027. Music for the film is being composed by Sai Abhyankkar, whose soundtrack is already one of the most anticipated aspects of the project.

With Siri Hanumanthu joining the cast, fans are eager to see how she fits into this ambitious venture. More details about the remaining cast and storyline are expected to be revealed as the production moves forward.

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