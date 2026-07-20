Spirit Movie Update: 40% Shooting Completed

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has shared a fresh update about his much-awaited film Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role. According to the filmmaker, the production is moving ahead smoothly, with nearly 40% of the shoot already wrapped up.

The latest update has created more excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting for news about the ambitious action entertainer. Vanga expressed confidence in the project and said the film is shaping up well. He believes Spirit will offer a gripping cinematic experience and impress audiences when it arrives in theatres.

The director also put an end to speculation surrounding the release schedule by confirming that the movie is still on track for its previously announced theatrical release on March 5, 2027.

In Spirit, Prabhas will be seen playing a police officer, marking one of the most intense roles of his career. The film is expected to feature large-scale action sequences, emotional drama, and Vanga's signature storytelling style.

Backed by Bhadrakali Pictures in association with T-Series, Spirit remains one of the most anticipated Indian films currently in production. As filming continues, fans can expect more updates from the team in the coming months.

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