Nayanthara's Hi OTT release: When and where to watch?

Nayanthara's upcoming Tamil film Hi has created fresh buzz even before its theatrical release. While fans are eagerly waiting for the makers to announce the release date, the team has now revealed where the movie will stream after its run in cinemas.

Streaming platform ZEE5 has officially acquired the post-theatrical digital rights for Hi. The announcement was made through the platform's official social media channels, confirming that the romantic family entertainer will premiere on ZEE5 once its theatrical run is complete. However, the streaming date has not yet been disclosed and is expected to be announced closer to the film's digital release.

Directed by Vishnu Edavan, Hi is being presented as a wholesome romantic family entertainer. One of the biggest attractions of the film is the fresh on-screen pairing of Nayanthara and popular young Tamil actor Kavin. This marks their first collaboration, and the pairing has already generated considerable excitement among movie lovers.

The film is jointly produced by Rowdy Pictures, Seven Screen Studio, and Zee Studios. Music is composed by Jen Martin, who is expected to deliver a soundtrack that complements the film's romantic and emotional narrative.

Production work is currently in its final stages, with the makers preparing for the next phase of promotions. Industry insiders expect the theatrical release date to be announced soon, following which the promotional campaign will gather momentum with the launch of the trailer, songs, and other promotional content.

With the OTT rights already secured by ZEE5, anticipation surrounding Hi has grown further. The film is expected to entertain audiences in theatres first before reaching a wider audience through its digital premiere on the streaming platform.

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