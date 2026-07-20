Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj Join Jantar Mantar Protest

The ongoing student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has attracted nationwide attention after veteran actress Shabana Azmi and actor Prakash Raj extended their support to the demonstrators. Their participation has added fresh visibility to the movement, which has been continuing peacefully for several days.

The protest is centered around students' demands, with social activist Sonam Wangchuk also playing a key role in the campaign. Wangchuk had been observing a 21-day hunger strike in solidarity with the movement. However, after his health reportedly deteriorated, he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 following directions from the Delhi High Court. Despite his hospitalization, the protest has continued without interruption.

During her visit to Jantar Mantar, Shabana Azmi interacted with students and other protesters. She also met Abhijeet Deepke, the founder of the SJP (Students' Justice Platform), who has been actively participating in the movement in support of Wangchuk's hunger strike. Videos of her interaction with protesters have gone viral on social media, with many praising her gesture of standing with the students.

Actor Prakash Raj also visited the protest site and spent time with the students. Sharing a video on social media, he highlighted the determination of young protesters who continued their demonstration late into the night. He said the concerns raised by the students deserve national attention and emphasized that a healthy democracy must provide space for students to express their views peacefully.

Meanwhile, protest organizers have announced a peaceful march towards Parliament on July 20 under the banner of the SJP. Delhi Police, however, clarified that no official permission has been granted for the proposed rally. Security arrangements have reportedly been tightened in anticipation of the planned march.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and are urging the government to address their concerns. With growing support from activists, public figures, and members of the film industry, the Jantar Mantar protest has become a major topic of discussion across the country. Attention is now focused on whether the proposed Parliament march will receive permission and how the movement will develop in the coming days.

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