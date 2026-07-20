Niharika Gets Nostalgia as Committee Kurrollu Wins National Award

The 72nd National Film Awards turned into a milestone moment for actor-producer Niharika Konidela, whose maiden production, Committee Kurrollu, was honoured as the Best Telugu Feature Film. The recognition marks a significant achievement in her production journey and also adds another chapter to her family's long-standing association with the National Awards.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the Konidela family has celebrated such an honour. Decades ago, Niharika's father, Naga Babu, received a National Award as a producer for Rudraveena, his debut production starring Chiranjeevi. At the 36th National Film Awards, the film won the prestigious Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, earning widespread critical acclaim for its socially relevant theme.

While Rudraveena went on to become a critically celebrated classic, it could not translate that appreciation into box-office success during its theatrical run. Committee Kurrollu, however, has managed to strike a balance between critical recognition and commercial performance. The film received a positive response from audiences and also emerged as a successful venture at the box office.

Directed by Yadhu Vamsi, Committee Kurrollu featured a cast of newcomers and was praised for its authentic rural setting, relatable storytelling, and emotionally engaging narrative. Its National Award win further cements its place among the notable Telugu films of the year.

Following the success of her debut production, Niharika has already moved on to her next ambitious project, Bhari. The upcoming sports drama stars Varun Tej and is set against the backdrop of rural Andhra Pradesh, with volleyball serving as the central theme.

With a National Award-winning debut as a producer, Niharika Konidela has made a promising start behind the camera. Industry observers will now be watching closely to see how she builds on this success with her future productions.