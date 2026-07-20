Most Happiest Moment of My Life: Niharika on Committee Kurrollu Winning National Award

The celebrations for Committee Kurrollu reached another emotional milestone as the entire cast, crew and makers came together to celebrate the film's historic achievement of winning two prestigious National Film Awards. Hosted by Pink Elephant Pictures in association with Radha Damodar Studios, the event turned into an evening of gratitude, memories and heartfelt reflections as every member of the team looked back on the extraordinary journey that transformed a film made with newcomers into one of the country's most celebrated films.

Directed by Yadhu Vamsee and produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures in association with Radha Damodar Studios, Committee Kurrollu has continued its remarkable journey long after its theatrical release. Following widespread appreciation from audiences, critical acclaim, honours at various award platforms, and recognition at prestigious film festivals, the film has now added two National Film Awards to its growing legacy, further cementing its place as one of Telugu cinema's most celebrated recent successes.

Present at the celebrations were producer Niharika Konidela, director Yadhu Vamsee, producer Phani Adapaka, Manyam Ramesh, the film's writers, technicians, cast members and media representatives. Almost every member of the team took to the stage to share personal memories, express gratitude and reflect on how Committee Kurrollu changed their lives and careers forever.

Beginning the evening, producer Phani Adapaka expressed his happiness over witnessing the film reach the highest level of recognition and credited every individual who contributed to its success.

Producer Phani Adapaka of Radha Damodar Studios:

"Since yesterday evening, when we all watched the announcement live, my happiness and excitement have only been increasing. This is the first time in my life that I've experienced something like this, and I don't think it will happen again. I am truly very happy. There isn't a single person to thank individually. Whenever success comes, it belongs to everyone who is part of it. Every technician, every artist—everyone's contribution culminated in this achievement. Committee Kurrollu is an example of what can be achieved by making an authentic film. I thank everyone with gratitude for being a part of this project. A special thanks to Niharika for accepting me as a part of this project and taking this journey with me. Thank you very much. At Radha Damodar Studios, we came into this believing that the story is the hero. When the story is strong, the film speaks for itself. Yadhu Vamsee's writing, and the way he crafted the emotions with perfect balance, is beautiful. That is my favourite genre, brother. You nurtured this story for five years and presented it as a beautiful fruit exclusively for me and Niharika garu. Thank you so much. Finally, thanks to the print and electronic media, who have been an incredible support from the very beginning. Thank you."

Reflecting on how Committee Kurrollu became their first step into cinema, writers Kondal Rao and Subhash spoke about the faith that brought them into the project and the gratitude they continue to carry.

Writer Kondal Rao:

"Heartfelt congratulations to my entire team. Five years ago, I didn't even have the intention of entering the film industry. Vamsee anna called me and spoke about this film. At that time, I had written just one book of poetry. Looking at my work, he brought me into this project. Winning a National Award for my very first film is a huge achievement, and I am very proud of it. I wasn't with the team yesterday when the announcement was made. I was watching the celebration videos, and I was in tears. I don't know how long I will be here, but I will always be thankful to Niharika garu, Vamsee anna, and Phani garu."

Writer Subhash:

"I feel this is a gratitude meet. I never had any intention of getting into films. I had only written a few game stories. Then I met Vamsee anna, and we started talking. That's how this journey began. Within no time, we wrote the story and made the film. Every day of that process was exciting. We approached many production houses, but Niharika garu and Phani anna were the ones who believed in his conviction. I want to express my gratitude to both of them. I also want to thank all our technicians, our music director, our DOP, and the actors, who all did a wonderful job. Finally, I would like to thank the media for helping us reach everyone."

Music director Anudeep Dev, whose soundtrack became one of the film's emotional pillars, entertained everyone by singing a song from the film before sharing his thoughts on the journey.

Music director Anudeep Dev, whose soundtrack became one of the film's emotional pillars, entertained everyone by singing a song from the film before sharing his thoughts on the journey.

Music Director Anudeep Dev:

"(Anudeep Dev sang a song from the film before speaking.) Over the last two years, this happiness has only kept growing. Even now, I still feel the excitement of the film's release. The film continues to travel everywhere for awards. I sincerely hope it doesn't stop here and continues to grow across international platforms as well. Committee Kurrollu has become the visiting card through which I am getting new opportunities. I am truly happy and grateful to Niharika garu and Phani garu for trusting me."

Continuing the celebrations, cinematographer Raj Edrolu reflected on the unexpected journey that eventually led him to become a part of Committee Kurrollu and the pride of receiving a National Award with his debut feature as a cinematographer.

DOP Raj Edrolu:

"Hello, everyone. This is an honour and a moment of great pride for me. Winning a National Award for my debut film is something I never imagined would happen in my life. Four or five years ago, Vamsee came to my house and narrated the film to me. After that, I moved on to work on my web series, and he continued with his journey. Then, after a long gap, I was at Pink Elephant Productions and was surprised to see him there as well, still carrying the same script. We spoke again, and I'm glad to have become a part of his manifestation. I would also like to thank my producers for giving me this opportunity."

Actress Rishika shared how the National Award has transformed not just the film's journey but also the way people around her perceive her.

Actress Rishika:

"I've been congratulating everyone until now, and today, everyone is congratulating me. I was manifesting success for Committee Kurrollu, but I never expected this. The wishes and congratulations are still pouring in. With this achievement, the perspective of my friends and family has completely changed. Thank you so much, Vamsee sir, Lady Boss Niharika garu, and the audience for celebrating this film. I believe this celebration will continue for the next ten years as well."

Still overwhelmed by the announcement, actress Tejaswini recalled how the team's long-standing dream of winning a National Award had finally come true.

Actress Tejaswini:

"I still can't believe what happened. I was checking every group and social media platform for updates about the National Award for the film. Our group was named 'Target – National Awards,' and we achieved it. I never knew manifestation could work on that scale. I am so happy and proud of this achievement. This is one of the most wonderful moments of my life. Thank you, everyone, for this opportunity, and congratulations to the entire team. Thank you."

Actor Sandeep Saroj emotionally spoke about how the film gave him an identity that he will cherish forever.

Actor Sandeep Saroj:

"Hello, everyone. First of all, congratulations to everyone. I am very happy that our film has reached this height. Thank you, Vamsee anna and Phani sir, for choosing me to play the character of Shiva. And Niharika garu, thank you so much. I've told you this many times, and I'll keep saying it again and again. This film gave me an identity and the strength of knowing that I have such a big family. I am so happy that I don't even mind changing my name to Shiva."

For actor Shyam Kalyan, Committee Kurrollu became the answer to everyone who once doubted his dreams.

Actor Shyam Kalyan:

"Vamsee anna, I came from Bheemavaram to become an actor. Everyone told me it wasn't possible, and Committee Kurrollu is my answer to all of them. From now on, people ask me, 'What's next?' They no longer say, 'You can't do it.' That alone is enough for me. Thank you so much, madam. I only wanted to see myself on the big screen, but I got this film. I am thankful to God for it. I can't ask for anything more."

The emotional celebrations continued as more members of the cast took the stage to reflect on how Committee Kurrollu had transformed their lives and careers.

Calling the film an answer for every aspiring actor who arrives in the industry with hope, Trinadh Varma spoke about the opportunities it created for an entire generation of newcomers.

Actor Trinadh Varma:

"Congratulations to my entire Committee Kurrollu family, and congratulations to Ravi anna as well for winning the Best Makeup Award. For everyone who comes here with the hope of making it, Committee Kurrollu is the answer. This film has helped shape the careers of 11 boys and 4 girls, and it all happened through Pink Elephant and Niharika garu. This is a happiness that cannot be expressed in words. If Committee Kurrollu is the action, the National Award is its reaction. Thank you."

Recalling how the film helped him through one of the lowest phases of his life, Akshay Srinivas expressed gratitude to the entire team.

