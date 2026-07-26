Mahesh Babu Loved Action Sequences in Srinivasa Mangapuram: Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni

Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, grandson of legendary actor Superstar Krishna, is all set to make his acting debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram, directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The film, which is scheduled for a worldwide release on July 30, is produced by P. Kiran and presented by Ashwini Dutt. Featuring Rasha Thadani as the female lead and Dr. Mohan Babu in a pivotal role, the raw and rustic emotional drama has already created strong buzz with its promotional content.

Speaking to the media ahead of the film's release, Jaya Krishna opened up about the support he has received from Superstar Mahesh Babu, who he described as his biggest guiding force.

"Mahesh uncle guides me in every aspect. He watched the film and was very happy with it," Jaya Krishna revealed. "He sent me a message saying he loved the action sequences and the songs. He also told me that I looked completely different on screen and had fully immersed myself in the character. Receiving such appreciation from him means a lot to me."

The debutant actor also expressed his gratitude for being launched under the prestigious banner associated with veteran producer Ashwini Dutt.

"I share a wonderful bond with Ashwini Dutt garu. Interestingly, my uncle's first film was also made with Vyjayanthi Movies, and I hope Srinivasa Mangapuram receives the same love and acceptance from audiences," he said.

Jaya Krishna revealed that he underwent an intensive three-month workshop under director Ajay Bhupathi to prepare for the challenging role. The training focused on improving his acting, dialogue delivery, and screen presence to ensure he could convincingly portray the character.

Describing the film, the actor said Srinivasa Mangapuram stands apart from conventional commercial entertainers.

"It is a very realistic film. The characters, emotions, and setting are raw and rustic. This is not a template love story. It is packed with strong emotions and unexpected twists that audiences haven't seen before," he explained.

Backed by chartbuster music from GV Prakash Kumar and high-octane action sequences, Jaya Krishna believes the film offers a fresh cinematic experience. He expressed confidence that its emotional storytelling and realistic treatment will strike a chord with audiences when it hits theatres on July 30.