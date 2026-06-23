Chiranjeevi Confirms Samantha's Pregnancy

Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again become the center of attention after a recent social media post sparked fresh discussions about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

The veteran actor's message has led many fans to believe that the long-running rumors surrounding Samantha's reported pregnancy may have received a significant hint from someone close to the couple.

Chiranjeevi Meets Samantha and Raj

Recently, Samantha, Raj Nidimoru and director Nandini Reddy reportedly met Chiranjeevi following the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram. During the interaction, the actor appreciated the team for the film's performance and extended his best wishes to them.

Reports also suggest that Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha presented a saree to Samantha and wished the couple happiness in the next phase of their lives.

Social Media Post Grabs Attention

On Tuesday, Chiranjeevi praised Maa Inti Bangaaram on social media and highlighted the importance of successful women-centric films in the industry.

However, it was another part of his message that caught the attention of fans. The actor offered special wishes to Samantha and Raj as they prepare to welcome a "new chapter" in their lives.

The statement quickly went viral online, with many social media users linking it to the ongoing pregnancy rumors surrounding Samantha.

Pregnancy Rumors Continue to Make Headlines

For several weeks, speculation about Samantha's pregnancy has been circulating across entertainment circles and social media platforms. Her recent public appearances have further fueled discussions among fans.

However, neither Samantha nor Raj Nidimoru has officially commented on the rumors or confirmed any pregnancy news.

Fans Await Official Announcement

While Chiranjeevi's message has intensified the buzz, there has been no official confirmation from the couple. As a result, fans continue to wait for a direct announcement from Samantha and Raj.

Until then, Chiranjeevi's heartfelt wishes have only added more curiosity and excitement among followers who have been closely tracking the rumors.

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