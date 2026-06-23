Marmadesam Returns With New Mystery Thriller Veerabhadruni Rahasyam

The iconic mystery franchise Marmadesam, which captivated television audiences in the 1990s and remains one of the highest-rated Telugu series on IMDb, is making a comeback with an all-new chapter. Titled Veerabhadruni Rahasyam – From the World of Marmadesam, the Telugu ZEE5 Original is set to premiere on June 26, 2026.

Known for its gripping blend of folklore, suspense, supernatural intrigue, and mystery, Marmadesam returns with a story that explores the thin line between faith and fear. The new series promises a compelling narrative where every belief carries consequences and every hidden truth comes at a price.

Set in the enigmatic village of Veerabhadrapuram, the thriller revolves around a community governed by deep-rooted traditions and unquestioned faith in Veerabhadra Swamy, a fierce deity believed to punish wrongdoers. Whenever the sacred temple bell rings, another body is found near the temple, and villagers accept the deaths as acts of divine justice. For generations, the village has followed rituals that demand silence and obedience, including the chilling custom of disposing of bodies on the cursed hill known as Gaddhala Gutta.

The story takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of Vennela, portrayed by Annie, a fearless and rational young woman from the city. When a young villager is brutally murdered and the crime is once again attributed to divine intervention, Vennela refuses to accept superstition as the explanation. Her quest for the truth challenges long-held beliefs and threatens powerful forces determined to keep the village's dark secrets buried.

As her investigation deepens, Vennela uncovers layers of deception involving organized crime, exploitation hidden behind religious devotion, and a sinister legacy rooted in decades of fear. Through parallel timelines stretching back to the 1970s, the series reveals how greed, power, and manipulation gave rise to the myths that continue to control the village. What follows is a tense battle between belief and reason, with every revelation leading to even more unsettling questions.

Directed by Bheemagani Sri Vardhan Reddy, the series stars Annie as Vennela, Raghu Kunche as Yoganandam, Raghu as Karthikeya, SI Ravi as Abhinav, Kamal Thumu as Dr. Nanda, Sireesha as Simhavalli, Anuradha as Nanchari, Balachandra as Gurunadhan, Kalki as Brahmam, and Harvin Reddy as Young Karthikeya.

The technical team includes Subhash as Director of Photography, Sudha Srinivas as Music Director, Ragam Satya Nitish as Editor, Rudarraju Chanakya Varma as Screenplay Writer, and Anjan Megoti as Dialogue Writer.

Designed as a long-form mystery spanning 60 episodes, Veerabhadruni Rahasyam – From the World of Marmadesam will premiere with two episodes on June 26, followed by weekly episodes that gradually unravel a web of secrets, conspiracies, and hidden connections.

With this latest offering, ZEE5 aims to expand its original Telugu content slate while reviving one of the most beloved mystery universes for a new generation of viewers. Combining folklore, emotional drama, suspense, and investigative storytelling, the series promises an immersive experience where myth and reality increasingly blur.

Veerabhadruni Rahasyam – From the World of Marmadesam premieres exclusively on ZEE5 on June 26, 2026.