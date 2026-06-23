Prabhas Shares Exciting Update on Baahubali: The Eternal War

The Baahubali universe is gearing up for an exciting new chapter as the makers continue work on an ambitious animated project titled Baahubali: The Eternal War. The upcoming film will be released as a two-part 3D animated saga and is expected to reach audiences in 2027.

Adding to the excitement, fans will soon get a closer look at the journey of the iconic franchise through Baahubali: The Torchbearer, a documentary series scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 26, 2026.

Prabhas Shares Major Update

Actor Prabhas recently revealed that Baahubali: The Eternal War was presented at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 during its Work in Progress showcase. The update has generated significant interest among fans eager to see how the franchise evolves in animation.

According to Prabhas, the team is working on a unique and visually impressive project that aims to take the Baahubali story to a global audience.

Global Recognition for the Project

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival is regarded as one of the world's most prestigious animation events. The inclusion of Baahubali: The Eternal War highlights the growing international recognition of Indian storytelling and animation.

The showcase also offered international industry experts and critics an early glimpse of the film's visual style and creative direction.

A New Story Beyond Baahubali

Directed by Ishan Shukla and produced by Arka Media Works, the animated feature is being developed on a large scale with a reported budget of ₹120 crore.

The story is set after the death of Amarendra Baahubali and follows an epic conflict involving divine and mythical forces. Spanning multiple mystical worlds, the film combines elements of Indian mythology, fantasy and adventure.

Familiar Voices Return

Fans will be delighted to know that Prabhas and Ramya Krishna are returning to lend their voices to beloved characters from the franchise.

The music for the animated epic is being composed by Oscar-winning musician MM Keeravaani, further raising expectations for the project.

With a new animated film, a Netflix documentary series and continued global attention, the Baahubali franchise is preparing to introduce its legendary world to a new generation of viewers.

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