Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Live In Hyderabad On June 27

Punjabi music fans in Hyderabad are set for an energetic night as Jasmine Sandlas prepares to perform live in the city on June 27, 2026. Popularly known as the “Gulabi Queen,” the singer will take the stage at Quake Arena for a special live concert expected to attract large crowds of music lovers.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 pm and promises an evening packed with Punjabi pop hits, dance numbers, and high-energy performances. Fans can expect Jasmine Sandlas to perform several of her popular songs, including Illegal Weapon 2.0, Yaar Na Miley, Sip Sip, Gulabi, Taras, and tracks from Dhurandhar.

Known for her unique singing style and lively stage presence, Jasmine Sandlas has built a strong fan following across India and abroad. Organisers say the Hyderabad concert will feature advanced lighting systems, large-scale production arrangements, and an immersive concert atmosphere designed especially for Punjabi and pop music audiences.

The live event will run for nearly three hours and is restricted to audiences aged 18 years and above. Songs in Punjabi, Hindi, and English are expected to be part of the performance lineup.

Ticket prices for the concert begin at Rs 999. VIP entry passes are priced at Rs 1,499, while Fanpit access tickets cost Rs 1,999. Those looking for an exclusive experience can also opt for backstage access passes priced at Rs 5,999.

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