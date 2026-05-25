System OTT Review: How is Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika's Coutroom Drama?

System OTT Review: Falls Short of Becoming a Gripping Legal Thriller

Rating: 2.75/5

Story That Focuses on Human Emotions Over Courtroom Spectacle

In a genre often dominated by fiery arguments, shocking twists, and larger-than-life lawyers, System takes a far more restrained route. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film chooses emotional honesty over theatrics, crafting a legal drama that is more interested in people than procedural complexities.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, System revolves around Neha, a young lawyer trying to establish her identity beyond her influential father’s legacy, and Sarika, a court stenographer whose intelligence and lived experiences quietly shape the course of the story. Their evolving relationship becomes the emotional core of the film while also opening conversations around privilege, patriarchy, class divide, and access to justice.

Rather than unfolding like a conventional courtroom thriller, the narrative moves gently, almost like a reflective character study. The film doesn’t rely on dramatic revelations; instead, it leaves its impact through subtle conversations and emotionally layered moments that linger after the credits roll.

Sonakshi Sinha Delivers One of Her Most Grounded Performances

Sonakshi Sinha plays Neha with admirable restraint. The character is written as someone constantly burdened by expectations and comparisons because of her father’s stature in the legal world. Instead of taking the easy route into his successful law firm, Neha is forced to prove herself independently by winning consecutive cases in the public prosecutor’s office.

Sonakshi avoids unnecessary dramatics and keeps the performance natural throughout. Neha comes across as vulnerable, sincere, and sometimes overwhelmed by the harsh realities of the legal system. The film also deserves credit for presenting her realistically, without over-stylised glamour or exaggerated heroism.

Jyotika Steals the Show With Emotional Depth

If Sonakshi anchors the story, Jyotika becomes its soul. As Sarika, a court stenographer balancing financial struggles, motherhood, and caregiving responsibilities, Jyotika delivers a deeply affecting performance filled with quiet strength.

Sarika is one of the film’s most compelling characters because she represents unrealised potential. Despite possessing sharp legal understanding and remarkable observation skills, she never received the opportunities that someone like Neha naturally inherited. The contrast between the two women forms the heart of the narrative.

Jyotika brings remarkable authenticity to the role, portraying exhaustion, resilience, and emotional pain with subtlety rather than melodrama. Some of the film’s strongest moments emerge through Sarika’s reflections on poverty, sacrifice, and survival, particularly when she explains how financial hardship slowly erodes a person’s dignity and emotional peace.

Sensitive Writing and Realistic Social Commentary

One of the biggest strengths of System is its writing. The film addresses patriarchy not through loud speeches, but through ordinary situations and casual conversations that feel painfully familiar. Whether it is workplace inequality, the lack of basic facilities for women, or the preference often shown toward sons over daughters, the film highlights systemic bias with realism.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s direction maintains a consistent emotional sensitivity throughout. Scenes involving trauma, emotional vulnerability, or personal struggles are handled with care, never turning exploitative or sensationalised.

The film also effectively explores how justice often depends on privilege. While powerful individuals manipulate the system with influence and money, ordinary people struggle simply to sustain legal battles. These themes add weight to the story even when the screenplay occasionally slows down.

Supporting Cast Adds Credibility

Ashutosh Gowariker brings authority and credibility as Neha’s father, portraying a man whose professional expectations create emotional conflict within the family. Though the role does not demand significant emotional range, he fits the character effectively.

Adinath Kothare, however, feels underutilised despite delivering a competent performance in limited screen time. Still, the film deserves appreciation for avoiding simplistic portrayals of male characters, choosing nuance over caricature.

Where the Film Falls Short

Despite its thoughtful themes and sincere performances, System occasionally struggles to generate strong dramatic momentum. The screenplay remains emotionally engaging but rarely reaches the powerful highs expected from a courtroom drama. Certain developments become predictable early on, particularly the climax, which reduces the overall impact.

At times, the film also appears caught between two genres — an intimate emotional drama and a hard-hitting legal thriller — without fully committing to either. As a result, viewers expecting intense courtroom confrontations may find the narrative too subdued.

Final Verdict

System stands apart because of its empathy, maturity, and understated storytelling. Instead of relying on sensational courtroom theatrics, it chooses emotional realism and layered human relationships. Supported by strong performances from Sonakshi Sinha and especially Jyotika, the film succeeds as a sensitive social drama even if it falls short of becoming a truly gripping legal thriller.

It may not leave viewers stunned in the moment, but its themes and emotional observations quietly stay with you long after the film ends.