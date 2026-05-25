Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has quickly become one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of June 2026. Featuring Varun Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the romantic comedy is all set to hit theatres on June 5, 2026.

Even before its theatrical release, the film’s digital streaming details have already created buzz online. The project also marks another collaboration between Varun Dhawan and his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. The duo has previously worked together on successful entertainers like Judwaa 2, Main Tera Hero, and Coolie No. 1.

Release Date Shift Changed Box Office Plans

Initially, the romantic comedy was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on May 22, 2026. At that time, it was expected to compete at the box office with Chand Mera Dil starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya.

However, the makers later decided to postpone the release to June 5. Reports suggest the decision was linked to schedule changes following the delay of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Yash.

OTT Platform Confirmed

According to the film’s official promotional poster, the movie will premiere on ZEE5 after completing its theatrical run.

Although the makers have not officially announced the streaming date yet, Bollywood movies usually arrive on OTT platforms within 45 to 60 days after their release in cinemas.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer launch as Varun Dhawan returns to the romantic-comedy genre that helped establish his popularity in Bollywood.

Varun Dhawan Shares Update

Confirming the revised release schedule, Varun Dhawan shared a post on Instagram announcing the June 5 release date. He also thanked Yash and Maddock Films for helping adjust the release calendar so that the film could arrive on its preferred date.

The actor additionally mentioned that the movie would become the first major theatrical release after the conclusion of the IPL season.

Varun Dhawan’s Rom-Com Success

Over the years, Varun Dhawan has built a strong fan base through several successful romantic comedies. Apart from Main Tera Hero, he earned appreciation for performances in films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Student of the Year, and Dilwale.

Recently, the actor was also seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. Before that, he appeared in Border 2, directed by JP Dutta.

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