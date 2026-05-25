Who Is Nishesh Basavareddy? Andhra-Origin Player Stuns Taylor Fritz At French Open

Young American tennis player Nishesh Basavareddy grabbed global attention after producing one of the biggest surprises at the French Open 2026. The 21-year-old defeated seventh seed Taylor Fritz in an impressive four-set match at Roland Garros on Sunday night.

Playing on Court Suzanne Lenglen, Basavareddy delivered a confident performance to win 7-6(5), 7-6(5), 6-7(9), 6-1 in front of an energetic crowd in Paris. The victory marked the biggest achievement of his career so far and also became his first-ever win against a Top 10 ranked player.

The result immediately sparked curiosity among tennis fans, many of whom wanted to know more about the rising youngster.

AP Roots Behind The Rising Star

Basavareddy was born on May 2, 2005, in Newport Beach, California. His parents, Muralikrishna and Sai Prasanna, originally belong to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh before moving to the United States in 1999.

Raised in America along with his older brother, Nishesh developed his interest in tennis from a young age and soon started making a name for himself in junior competitions.

Early Tennis Success

The young player first gained major recognition in 2022 when he partnered with Ozan Baris to win the Boys’ Doubles title at the US Open junior tournament.

After that breakthrough, Basavareddy’s career moved forward quickly. He spent two years at Stanford University while continuing to compete in professional events.

Strong ATP Challenger Performances

During the 2024 season, Basavareddy enjoyed excellent success on the ATP Challenger Tour. He won two Challenger titles, reached four additional finals and finished the season with an impressive 41-13 win-loss record.

His consistent performances helped him break into the world’s top 200 rankings in September 2024. A few months later, he climbed to a career-best ranking of No. 139 after winning the Puerto Vallarta Open.

Turning Professional

Basavareddy officially became a professional player in December 2024 after deciding to leave college tennis behind and focus completely on his ATP career.

Earlier this year, he made his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open, where he faced legendary Serbian star Novak Djokovic in a high-profile opening match.

Now, after his stunning victory over Fritz at French Open, Basavareddy is quickly emerging as one of the most exciting young talents in international tennis.

HUGE win for Nishesh Basavareddy against Taylor Fritz 🇺🇸#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Ze36UzxubO — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 24, 2026

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