IPL 2026 Playoffs: RCB Vs GT In Qualifier 1, SRH Vs RR In Eliminator

The playoff picture for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League has finally been completed after a dramatic conclusion to the league stage. Rajasthan Royals confirmed their place in the top four with an impressive victory over Mumbai Indians on the final day of league matches.

Although the playoff battle extended to the last day, the race was effectively decided during the early stages of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens. News from Mumbai confirmed that Rajasthan Royals had defeated Mumbai Indians by 30 runs, sealing the final qualification spot.

KKR were still mathematically in contention before RR’s victory, while Punjab Kings had briefly moved into fourth place after defeating Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday to reach 15 points. However, Rajasthan’s win took them to 16 points, pushing PBKS out of the playoff race and ending KKR’s slim hopes as well.

Punjab Kings’ exit marks one of the biggest disappointments of the season. The franchise had dominated the first half of the tournament and remained unbeaten in their opening seven matches, winning six of them. At one point, they were competing closely with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad for the top position in the standings. However, their form dipped sharply in the second half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, defending champions RCB maintained their strong run and finished at the top of the table with 18 points. Gujarat Titans and SRH also ended the league stage on 18 points each, but RCB secured first place thanks to a superior net run rate of 0.783. GT finished second with a net run rate of 0.695, while SRH ended third.

IPL 2026 Playoff Schedule

Qualifier 1:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

May 26 – HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Eliminator:

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

May 27 – New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Qualifier 2:

Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator

May 28 – New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Final:

Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

May 31 – Narendra Modi Stadium

With all four playoff teams now confirmed, fans can expect an intense battle for the IPL 2026 trophy as the tournament heads into its knockout stage.

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