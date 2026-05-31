IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT Live Streaming, Rain Rules and Match Details

The stage is set for the grand finale of IPL 2026 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Both teams will battle for the championship trophy in what promises to be one of the biggest matches of the season.

RCB enter the final as defending champions after ending their long wait for an IPL title in 2025. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are aiming to add a second trophy to their cabinet after winning the tournament in 2022.

RCB Eye Back-to-Back IPL Titles

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have enjoyed a dominant campaign this season. They secured a direct place in the final after defeating Gujarat Titans by a massive 92-run margin in Qualifier 1.

Captain Rajat Patidar now has the opportunity to join an elite list of IPL captains. If RCB win the title, he will become only the third skipper in IPL history to lead his team to consecutive championships after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

RCB's batting and bowling units have delivered consistently throughout the tournament, making them one of the most balanced teams in IPL 2026.

Gujarat Titans Looking for Redemption

After suffering a heavy defeat in Qualifier 1, Gujarat Titans bounced back strongly in Qualifier 2 by defeating Rajasthan Royals and booking their place in the final.

Led by Shubman Gill, GT have once again proven why they are among the strongest franchises in the league. The team will be aiming to win its second IPL title and avenge its earlier loss to RCB.

Players such as Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj will play key roles in Gujarat's title hopes.

Will Rain Affect the IPL 2026 Final?

Weather forecasts currently indicate favorable conditions for cricket in Ahmedabad. Reports suggest only a slight possibility of rain with limited cloud cover expected during the match.

Although heavy rain recently disrupted travel plans for Gujarat Titans after their Qualifier 2 victory, conditions in Ahmedabad are forecast to remain largely clear on match day.

What Happens if the IPL 2026 Final is Washed Out?

Unlike the playoff matches, the IPL final has a reserve day in place.

If rain interrupts Sunday's match and it cannot be completed, play will resume on Monday, June 1, from the exact point where it was stopped.

If weather conditions prevent play on both the scheduled day and the reserve day, the IPL title will be awarded based on league-stage standings. In that scenario, Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be declared champions because they finished above Gujarat Titans in the points table.

Where to Watch IPL 2026 Final Live

Fans can watch the IPL 2026 final live on the Star Sports network in multiple languages across India.

Live streaming of the RCB vs GT final will also be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With two of the tournament's strongest teams facing off and the IPL trophy on the line, cricket fans can expect a thrilling finish to another exciting season.

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