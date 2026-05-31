Telangana Student Dies Saving Friends from Drowning in US Reservoir

A tragic incident in the United States has claimed the life of a young Indian student who sacrificed himself while rescuing his friends from drowning. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Anurup Reddy Koduru from Telangana's Nalgonda district, lost his life during an outing near the Texas-Louisiana border.

Anurup, who had recently completed his studies at the University of North Texas in Denton, was spending time with friends at the Toledo Bend Reservoir spillway on May 29 when the accident occurred.

Heroic Rescue Ends in Tragedy

According to reports, three members of Anurup’s group found themselves in danger after entering the water. Without hesitation, he jumped into the reservoir to help them.

Despite successfully bringing all three friends to safety, Anurup encountered trouble while attempting to return. His feet reportedly became entangled in an underwater fishing wire, preventing him from escaping the strong current.

Although known to be a skilled swimmer, he was unable to free himself from the obstruction beneath the water.

Rescue Teams Recover Body

Emergency responders from multiple agencies rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident. Search operations were launched by local authorities, including wildlife officials and regional rescue teams.

After an extensive effort, rescuers recovered Anurup’s body from approximately 20 feet below the water surface.

The incident occurred at the Toledo Bend Dam spillway, a location known for powerful water currents that can become dangerous even for experienced swimmers.

Family and Friends Mourn Loss

The heartbreaking incident has left Anurup’s family, friends, and members of the university community devastated. Many have remembered him as a courageous young man who placed the safety of others ahead of his own life.

His selfless act of saving three friends has been widely praised, with tributes pouring in from those who knew him.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the risks associated with water-related accidents and has drawn attention to the growing number of unfortunate incidents involving Indian students studying abroad.