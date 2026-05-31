IPL Final 2026: Will Rain Affect RCB vs GT Clash?

The IPL 2026 season will conclude with a thrilling showdown as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Defending champions RCB will be aiming to retain their title after winning their maiden IPL trophy last season. Led by Rajat Patidar, the Bengaluru franchise returns to the same venue where it lifted the championship in 2025 and will be looking to repeat the feat.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are chasing their second IPL crown. The franchise made an immediate impact after joining the league in 2022 by winning the title in its debut season and now has another opportunity to add silverware to its collection.

Ahmedabad Weather Forecast for IPL Final

Cricket fans can expect favorable weather conditions for the much-awaited final. Forecasts indicate only a minimal possibility of rain in Ahmedabad, making a full match highly likely.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain high before becoming more comfortable during the evening. With clear skies predicted for most of the day, weather interruptions are not expected to play a major role in the contest.

Pitch Expected to Favour Batters

The Narendra Modi Stadium has developed a reputation for producing high-scoring games, and the final could be no different.

The surface is expected to provide good pace and bounce, allowing batters to play attacking shots. Fast bowlers may find some movement with the new ball during the opening overs, but conditions are likely to become more batting-friendly as the match progresses.

Teams winning the toss could prefer to chase, especially if dew affects bowling conditions in the second innings.

Reserve Day in Place for Final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has scheduled a reserve day for the IPL 2026 final to ensure the match reaches a result if weather causes disruptions.

If play is interrupted on Sunday and cannot be completed, the match will resume on Monday from the exact point where it was stopped, including the same score and over count.

What If Both Days Are Washed Out?

In the unlikely event that weather prevents any result on both the scheduled day and reserve day, the IPL title will be awarded based on the league-stage standings.

Since Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished above Gujarat Titans in the points table, RCB would be declared IPL 2026 champions if the final cannot be completed.

With two of the tournament's strongest teams facing off and the championship on the line, fans can expect a fiercely contested battle in Ahmedabad.

Also read: IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT Live Streaming, Rain Rules and Match Details