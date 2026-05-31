Obsession OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch?

The horror thriller Obsession has become one of the biggest surprise success stories of 2026. Made on a modest budget of around $1 million, the film has achieved remarkable success at the global box office, earning more than $100 million worldwide within weeks of its release.

Directed by Curry Barker, the supernatural horror film has attracted audiences with its chilling storyline and strong word-of-mouth reviews.

Obsession OTT Release Update

Fans who missed the movie in theatres may not have to wait long to watch it at home. According to reports, Obsession is expected to be released on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) on June 2, 2026.

The digital version is reportedly set to include scenes that were not shown in theatres. Reports also suggest that the film could first stream on Peacock before becoming available on Netflix later. However, the makers have not officially announced the streaming date or platform details.

If the reports are accurate, the movie will make its digital debut just a few weeks after its theatrical release.

From Film Festival to Global Hit

Obsession first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025. After generating positive reactions from audiences and critics, the film was released in US theatres on May 15, 2026.

Despite being produced on a small budget, the horror thriller quickly gained popularity and emerged as one of the year's biggest box-office successes.

With growing interest around its streaming release, Obsession is expected to attract an even larger audience when it arrives on digital platforms.

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