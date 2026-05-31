June 2026 Stock Market Holidays: Complete list
Investors should note that the Indian stock market will remain closed for a total of nine days in June 2026, including weekends and one public holiday.
According to the holiday calendar of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), trading will be suspended on June 26 due to Muharram. Apart from this holiday, stock markets will operate normally on all weekdays during the month.
June 2026 Stock Market Holidays
- June 6 (Saturday)
- June 7 (Sunday)
- June 13 (Saturday)
- June 14 (Sunday)
- June 20 (Saturday)
- June 21 (Sunday)
- June 26 (Friday) – Muharram
- June 27 (Saturday)
- June 28 (Sunday)
On these days, trading will remain closed across all segments, including equity, derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR).
Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2026
After Muharram, the next major stock market holidays in 2026 are:
- September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi
- October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
- October 20 – Dussehra
- November 10 – Diwali Balipratipada
- November 24 – Guru Nanak Jayanti
- December 25 – Christmas
Investors and traders are advised to plan their transactions and investments in advance to avoid inconvenience during market closures.
Also read: Bank Holidays in June 2026: Complete State-Wise Holiday List