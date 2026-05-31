June 2026 Stock Market Holidays: Complete list

Investors should note that the Indian stock market will remain closed for a total of nine days in June 2026, including weekends and one public holiday.

According to the holiday calendar of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), trading will be suspended on June 26 due to Muharram. Apart from this holiday, stock markets will operate normally on all weekdays during the month.

June 2026 Stock Market Holidays

June 6 (Saturday)

June 7 (Sunday)

June 13 (Saturday)

June 14 (Sunday)

June 20 (Saturday)

June 21 (Sunday)

June 26 (Friday) – Muharram

June 27 (Saturday)

June 28 (Sunday)

On these days, trading will remain closed across all segments, including equity, derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR).

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2026

After Muharram, the next major stock market holidays in 2026 are:

September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 – Dussehra

November 10 – Diwali Balipratipada

November 24 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25 – Christmas

Investors and traders are advised to plan their transactions and investments in advance to avoid inconvenience during market closures.

Also read: Bank Holidays in June 2026: Complete State-Wise Holiday List