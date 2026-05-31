Bank Holidays in June 2026: Complete State-Wise Holiday List

Banks across India will remain closed on several days in June 2026 due to regional festivals, religious observances, and state-specific celebrations. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified these holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and the list varies from state to state.

Customers are advised to check the holiday schedule in advance and complete important banking transactions accordingly. While online banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and digital payment services will continue to function, branch operations will remain unavailable on designated holidays.

June 15: YMA Day and Raja Sankranti

Banks in Mizoram will remain closed on June 15 to mark YMA Day, which commemorates the establishment of the Young Mizo Association.

On the same day, banks in Odisha will be closed for Raja Sankranti, a popular festival celebrating womanhood and the arrival of the monsoon season.

June 25: Moharrum Holiday in Andhra Pradesh

Banks in Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on June 25 in observance of Moharrum, an important occasion in the Islamic calendar.

Customers in the state are advised to complete urgent banking work before the holiday.

June 26: Muharram and Ashoora Observance

A large number of states will observe a bank holiday on June 26 for Muharram, the Last Day of Moharam, and Ashoora.

Banks will remain closed in Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Mizoram, Jammu & Kashmir, and New Delhi.

As this holiday affects multiple states, customers may experience limited branch banking services across several regions of the country.

June 29: Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

Banks in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on June 29 to mark Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti, celebrating the birth anniversary of the revered poet-saint Kabir.

June 30: Remna Ni Holiday in Mizoram

Banks in Mizoram will once again remain closed on June 30 on account of Remna Ni, a significant state observance.

Plan Banking Activities in Advance

Since bank holidays differ from state to state, customers should verify local holiday schedules before visiting branches. Essential services such as internet banking, UPI transactions, mobile banking applications, and ATM facilities are expected to remain operational during these holidays.

Those planning cheque clearances, cash deposits, loan-related work, or branch visits should schedule their activities accordingly to avoid inconvenience.