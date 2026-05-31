Mana Doctor Baabe Is a Complete Family Entertainer: Hero Sri Skanda

Mana Doctor Baabe is a unique entertainer being produced by Kritakshi under the Skanda Films banner, with Sharanya and Sudheeksha presenting the film. The movie marks the debut of Sri Skanda as a hero. Directed by Chalapathi Kumar Puvvala, who has also provided the story and screenplay, the film unveiled its teaser on Saturday. Renowned filmmaker VN Aditya attended the teaser launch event as the chief guest.

VN Aditya said: “The teaser of Mana Doctor Baabe is entertaining from start to finish. We need more good comedy films like this. Interestingly, films with words like ‘Doctor’ and ‘Mana’ in their titles often turn out to be successful. Many thanks to Ali garu and Rajeev Kanakala garu for supporting such projects. I am also delighted to see Shanthi, daughter of the late AVS garu, making a comeback. I request everyone to watch and support this film.”

Sri Skanda said: “Thank you to everyone who attended the teaser launch event. Every member of this team treated the film as their own and supported it wholeheartedly. Chalapathi garu shouldered every responsibility and handled everything himself. This is a wonderful story, and we have presented a sensitive subject with great care. Please don’t assume it is just a youth-oriented film after watching the teaser. It is a complete family entertainer. Audiences will keep laughing until the climax. It has the flavor of classic films by EVV Satyanarayana garu and Jandhyala garu. The true hero of this film is the story; I am only an artist portraying a character. Every family will connect with this film. I have already watched it, and I genuinely feel proud of the film we have made. In my very first film, I had the opportunity to work with stalwarts like Ali garu, Rajeev Kanakala garu, Shanti garu, and Koteswara Rao garu. Cinematographer Kishore garu has done a fantastic job, writer RK has provided an excellent story and dialogues, and Manoj’s music will touch everyone’s hearts.”

Actor Ali said: “Sri Skanda has performed wonderfully in Mana Doctor Baabe. Chalapathi has brought out the best performances from everyone. I hope the film becomes a grand success. New filmmakers need encouragement and hits so they can continue making more films. A single film supports many families. I urge audiences to support small films.”

Director Chalapathi Kumar said: “Thank you to everyone who attended the teaser launch event. I have shared a long association with V. N. Aditya garu. Prabhu garu and Suresh garu have always supported me. This film began because of Sri Skanda garu. The day I met him, I felt he had the potential to become a successful hero. As producers, Sri Skanda garu and Kritakshi garu never compromised on quality. Writer RK developed the story exceptionally well. Audiences will laugh at every scene. Though the film deals with a concept that has a delicate layer to it, we have handled it responsibly without crossing any boundaries. It is a pure family entertainer. By the end, audiences will walk out of the theatre with tears in their eyes. I request the media to support our film. Viewers will leave with the satisfaction of having watched a good movie. My heartfelt thanks to Ali garu, Rajeev Kanakala garu, and all the artists who supported me throughout this journey.”

Producer Kritakshi said: “Thank you to everyone who attended the teaser launch event. I request everyone to support our film.”

Vishwa Karthikeya said: “Chalapathi garu introduced me as a solo hero. I know the story of Mana Doctor Baabe, and it is entertaining throughout. I sincerely hope this film becomes a huge blockbuster. I also hope the next film that Chalapathi garu and I work on together becomes a major success.”