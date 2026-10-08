Epic – First Semester OTT Release: When and where to watch?

The romantic drama Epic – First Semester, starring Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, is all set for its OTT release. Netflix has officially confirmed that the film will start streaming on October 9, 2026.

The movie will be available on Netflix in five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. This multilingual release is expected to help the film reach a wider audience beyond Telugu-speaking viewers.

Epic – First Semester marks the feature directorial debut of Aditya Hasan. Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, who earlier appeared together in Baby, play the lead roles in the film.

The movie also features Sivaji, Vasuki, Srinivas Gavireddy and Kalyan Shankar in important roles. Sai Soujanya co-produced the film, while Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the music.

The film was released in theatres on September 11, 2026. After its theatrical run, Epic – First Semester is now heading to Netflix, giving audiences another chance to watch the movie from October 9.