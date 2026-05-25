Bakrid On May 27 Or May 28?

The dates for Eid al-Adha celebrations in India have now been officially clarified after religious organizations confirmed that the Dhul-Hijjah crescent moon was not sighted earlier this week. As a result, Bakrid will be observed in most parts of the country on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

The revised moon sighting announcement prompted several state governments, educational institutions and major public offices to alter their previously announced holiday schedules. Earlier, many states had planned to observe the festival on May 27.

However, Jammu and Kashmir will continue with celebrations on May 27 based on local moon sighting traditions followed in the Union Territory.

Bakrid 2026: May 27 Or May 28?

For the majority of Indian states, Eid al-Adha will now be celebrated on May 28. The decision came after Islamic religious authorities confirmed that the new crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah was not visible on the expected date.

At the same time, religious bodies in Jammu and Kashmir announced that the festival would be observed on May 27 according to regional moon sighting practices.

Why Was The Eid Holiday Rescheduled?

The change in Bakrid dates led multiple government departments and institutions to update their holiday calendars.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued a revised order stating that Central Government offices in Delhi and New Delhi would remain closed on May 28 instead of May 27.

The Supreme Court also modified its working schedule. According to the revised notification, the court will function normally on May 27, while matters originally listed for May 28 will now be heard a day earlier.

States That Shifted Bakrid Holidays

Several states including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh officially shifted the Bakrid holiday to May 28 following the moon sighting confirmation.

Religious organizations in Telangana, including the Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, announced that Eid al-Adha would fall on May 28 after the completion of 30 days of Dhul-Qa'dah.

In Andhra Pradesh, authorities postponed Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations that were earlier planned for May 28. The affected exams have now been rescheduled to June 5 and June 12.

Meanwhile, Kerala declared two holidays for Bakrid celebrations. The state government announced that May 28 would also be treated as a public holiday in addition to the already declared holiday on May 27.

West Bengal also issued a notification confirming May 28 as the official public holiday for Id-Ud-Zoha while withdrawing the previously announced holidays on May 26 and May 27.

Will Stock Markets Remain Closed?

Yes, trading activities will remain suspended on May 28 for Bakrid celebrations.

The National Stock Exchange had already listed May 28 as an official market holiday for Eid al-Adha in its annual trading calendar.

Why Is Jammu And Kashmir Celebrating Earlier?

Unlike most other regions, Jammu and Kashmir will observe Bakrid on May 27. Local religious authorities in the region confirmed the earlier date based on their own moon sighting traditions and regional practices.

The variation in Eid celebration dates is common in different parts of India due to differences in local crescent moon observations.

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