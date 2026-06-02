IPL 2026 Prize Money: How Much RCB And Gujarat Titans Earned

The Indian Premier League continues to be one of the most valuable and commercially successful sporting competitions in the world. Every season, the tournament attracts massive sponsorship deals, broadcasting revenues, and global attention, making it a financial powerhouse in international cricket.

Following the conclusion of IPL 2026, attention has now shifted from on-field performances to the prize money earned by the participating teams.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged as the champions after defeating the Gujarat Titans in the final and secured a cash reward of ₹20 crore for lifting the trophy. While the amount may appear modest compared to the league's overall revenues, it remains the official prize awarded to the tournament winners.

Runners-up Gujarat Titans also received a significant payout, with reports indicating a prize amount of ₹13 crore for finishing second in the competition.

The teams that reached the playoff stage but failed to qualify for the final are also expected to receive financial rewards. Playoff participants generally earn several crores in prize money in recognition of their strong performances throughout the season.

Apart from prize money, franchises also benefit from sponsorship agreements, brand partnerships, merchandise sales, ticket revenue, and a share of the league's central broadcasting income.

Meanwhile, discussions have emerged around the tournament's future growth. Industry observers have pointed to changing viewing habits and increasing competition from digital entertainment platforms. While the IPL remains one of the most-watched cricket leagues globally, maintaining audience engagement will continue to be important for its long-term commercial success.

Despite these conversations, IPL 2026 once again demonstrated the league's ability to attract huge crowds, generate significant revenue, and provide a global platform for players and franchises alike.

With another successful season completed, fans will now look forward to the next edition as teams begin preparations for IPL 2027.

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