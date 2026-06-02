Kotha Malupu on June 12: Teaser Released

Kotha Malupu, the latest film starring Akash Goparaju, son of renowned playback singer Sunitha, is all set to hit theatres on June 12. Featuring Bhairavi Arthya as the female lead, the romantic suspense entertainer is directed by Shiva Varaprasad Keshanakurthi and produced by Thati Balakrishna under the Tathastu Creations banner. The film will be distributed by Mythri Movie Distributors.

The film’s trailer was launched at a grand event held at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad. The ceremony was attended by senior actor Bhanu Chander, singer Sunitha, producer C. Kalyan, actor Raghu Babu, and several other guests.

Set against a rural backdrop, Kotha Malupu blends romance, suspense and entertainment in equal measure, according to the makers. Akash and Bhairavi Arthya will be seen portraying the roles of cousins, adding an emotional layer to the story. The film also features Raghu Babu, Prithvi and Prabhavathi in key roles, while Yashwanth has composed the music.

Speaking at the event, director Shiva Varaprasad Keshanakurthi said, “We have crafted Kotha Malupu as a romantic suspense entertainer. Akash and Bhairavi share excellent on-screen chemistry. The film showcases the scenic beauty of Konaseema and offers a compelling mix of romance, comedy and suspense. We are excited to bring it to audiences on June 12.”

Singer Sunitha expressed confidence in her son’s journey, saying, “Akash is a hardworking individual, and I hope he reaches great heights in his career. This is his second film, and director Shiva has brought an entertaining story to the screen. We are proud to have the support of Mythri for this project.”

Veteran actor Bhanu Chander praised the trailer, stating, “The trailer looks impressive. Both the hero and heroine have performed well, and I hope audiences make this small film a big success.”

Producer Thati Balakrishna described the project as a special milestone. “This is my debut film as a producer, the director’s first film, and the heroine’s debut project, while it marks Akash’s second outing as a hero. Set entirely in a rural backdrop, the film promises a fresh cinematic experience. Post-production work is currently underway,” he said.

Akash thanked the team for their support and said, “I am grateful to the director for bringing such a good story to me. It is a privilege to have the backing of a reputed banner like Mythri. I also thank my mother Sunitha and the entire team for their encouragement.”

Bhairavi Arthya described Kotha Malupu as a memorable project in her career. “The film offers a unique blend of romance, suspense and humour. The chemistry between Akash and me, along with our character dynamics, will surely entertain audiences,” she said.

Producer C. Kalyan wished the team success and remarked, “Sunitha is like a family member to us. I sincerely hope this film becomes a grand success. Having Mythri Movies associated with the release is an added advantage.”

Actor Raghu Babu also expressed optimism about the film’s prospects. “When a reputed distribution house like Mythri is backing a film, it reflects the confidence they have in the content. Akash has a bright future ahead, and I wish the entire team all the best,” he said.

The makers emphasized that Kotha Malupu is not just a love story but a complete entertainer packed with emotions, suspense, comedy and family-friendly elements, making it an engaging watch for audiences of all age groups.

Watch Kotha Malupu Teaser Here