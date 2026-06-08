Kotha Malupu Has Unexpected Twists: Hero Akash Goparaju, Singer Sunitha's Son

Akash Goparaju, son of renowned playback singer Sunitha, is gearing up for the release of his second film, Kotha Malupu, a romantic love-and-suspense entertainer directed by Shiva Varaprasad Kesanakurthi. Set against the lush landscapes of Konaseema, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 12 and has already generated positive buzz among moviegoers.

During a recent media interaction, Akash spoke about the film, his role, working alongside the cast and crew, and the unwavering support of his mother throughout his journey.

A Different Path from 'Sarkaru Noukari'

Having made his debut with Sarkaru Noukari, Akash says Kotha Malupu marks a significant departure from his first outing.

"Sarkaru Noukari was a period drama, while Kotha Malupu belongs to a completely different genre. It's a village-based romantic entertainer infused with suspense. Along with love, comedy, and emotions, the story carries an intriguing mystery element that keeps audiences engaged throughout. I believe it will offer a fresh cinematic experience," he said.

Akash also revealed that veteran filmmaker A. Kodandarami Reddy suggested the title Kotha Malupu, which perfectly captures the film's narrative.

A Character Young Audiences Can Relate To

Speaking about his role, Akash described his character as energetic, youthful, and highly relatable.

"The character reflects the emotions and mindset of today's generation. Compared to my debut film, I put in much more effort to improve my performance. I focused on body language, expressions, and overall screen presence. I learned a lot from senior actors, and my mother's suggestions helped me refine my acting further," he said.

Story Full of Surprises

According to Akash, the film's screenplay and unexpected twists were the biggest factors that drew him to the project.

"When director Shiva Varaprasad narrated the story, I was immediately impressed by the twists and turns. The character connected with me instantly because it is lively, entertaining, and fun. True to its title, Kotha Malupu has several surprises that audiences won't see coming. The director has beautifully blended the natural beauty of Konaseema with strong commercial elements."

Mythri Movie Distributors Adds Strength

Akash believes the association with Mythri Movie Distributors has significantly boosted the film's prospects.

"Having a reputed distribution company like Mythri release our film increases audience confidence. They believed in the content and came on board because of that faith. Their support will definitely help the film reach a wider audience."

Chemistry with Bhairavi Ardya

The actor also shared details about his on-screen pairing with heroine Bhairavi Ardya.

"In the film, we play cousins in a traditional village backdrop. The love story, playful banter, and emotional moments between our characters will entertain audiences. The director feels our pairing appears fresh and appealing on screen."

Sunitha's Encouragement

One of the biggest supporters of Akash's career continues to be his mother, singer Sunitha.

"She was extremely happy after watching the film and felt the output was excellent. She strongly believes audiences will enjoy it. When it comes to script selection, she gives me complete freedom, but she's always there to encourage and guide me. Even during promotions, her support has been invaluable."

Quality Without Compromise

Akash praised producer Thati Balakrishna for backing the project wholeheartedly.

"The producer never compromised on quality. He ensured that everything required for the story was provided. Special care was taken to showcase Konaseema in all its beauty. Though it isn't a massive-budget film, audiences will definitely notice the richness and quality on screen. His passion and encouragement made the shooting experience very comfortable for all of us."

Experienced Cast and Strong Technical Team

The film features seasoned actors Raghu Babu, Prithviraj, and Prabhavathi in key roles.

"Their experience was invaluable. We learned a lot by working alongside them," Akash said.

He also praised music director Yashwanth Nag, adding, "The songs have come out beautifully, and the background score adds tremendous strength to the narrative."

A Family Entertainer with Suspense

Inviting audiences to theatres, Akash described Kotha Malupu as a complete family entertainer.

"The film blends village charm, romance, comedy, emotions, and suspense. Everyone involved has worked with dedication and passion. I sincerely invite audiences to watch the film in theatres on June 12 and bless us with their support."

With a refreshing Konaseema backdrop, an engaging mix of romance and suspense, and strong family emotions at its core, Kotha Malupu is shaping up to be an interesting addition to Telugu cinema's June release lineup. The team remains confident that the film will strike a chord with audiences when it arrives in theatres on June 12.